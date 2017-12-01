01/12/2017 - 00:00
The identity of the victim of an avalanche that occurred on Friday, Dec. 30 in the Clemina Creek area about 30 kilometres south of Valemount was released by the BC Coroners Service on Friday, Jan. 6 as 27-year-old Joshuah Maurice Bradshaw of Edmonton.
Bradshaw, who had been snowmobiling with two others when the avalanche occurred, was the only one who died. His body was recovered the day after the incident. Search and rescue crews were forced to postpone the search the day of the accident due to unstable conditions. Read more