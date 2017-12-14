Classifieds

for sale

2005 KIA Amanti. Black. 4-door. 100,000 km. All 4 heated seats. $5,500 OBO. 250-566-0100.

employment opportunities

Housekeeping person required at Blue River Sandman Inn. Full time. Starting wage $13.25/hr. Accommodation provided. Call 250-673-8364 or 250-674-8213.

Full-time Carpenters Required

Local residential construction company looking for carpenters and labourers. A valid drivers license is required. A positive attitude and willingness to learn is an asset. Email resumes to: shfowler@telus.net

Ph 250-566-8483.

Enter our

Funny Baby Photo and Draw

Send in one good quality photo of your little one, aged two years old or under, caught in a funny moment or hilarious expression to be featured in our NEW YEAR issue! PLUS have your name entered into our draw for a prize. Photos must be sent in no later than DECEMBER 22 to qualify!

(Sorry – no exceptions) See full Entry details and rules on front page banner or call The Valley Sentinel office at (250) 566-4425.

Holiday office hours

The office will close December 22, 2017 for the holidays and reopen January 2, 2018. Emails and phone messages will be still be available. Happy Holidays