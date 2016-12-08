- Home
Village of McBride moving forward with intervention from Ministry
Thursday, December 8, 2016 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
On Nov. 29 Fassbender signed a Ministerial Order allowing the two remaining members of Council, Mayor Loranne Martin and Councillor Rick Thompson, to constitute a quorum until others can be elected to take office and fill the vacant positions.
However, the two are advised to not make any long-term decisions, especially any that could create legal or financial liabilities to the Village. Rather, their role will be primarily to keep the basic operations of government functioning.
A by-election will be held as soon as is practicable.
In the meantime, a Municipal Advisor, brought in and paid for by the Province, will be working with McBride Village Staff and Council. The Inspector of Municipalities will be in touch with Council and Staff to provide them with additional information about the role of the advisor, who in turn will report back to her.
Council is expected to take immediate steps toward appointing a chief electoral officer (CEO) and deputy chief election officer in preparation for a by-election.
Once that is done, a date for the election is to fall on a Saturday and occur no later than 80 days after the CEO is appointed.
“The Ministry is taking all necessary action to help McBride move forward,” says Minister Fassbender.
“We recognize that a number of serious concerns have been raised within the community, and this is why restoring stability is my immediate priority.
“It is imperative that there is a clear path to order and good government so that community members interested in stepping forward as candidates in the by-election will have confidence in their road ahead.”
