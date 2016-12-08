Explore more in Jasper National Park this winter!

Winter is a time to connect with the great outdoors and find your inner adventurer. With all of the activities, programs and winter facilities Parks Canada has to offer in Jasper National Park , there’s no reason stay inside. Here’s a snapshot of highlights and what’s new for this winter.

What’s New for 2016-2017?

The 2016-17 Winter Guide provides all of our park’s winter adventure at your fingertips. Pick yours up from the Information Centre. You may just be inspired to take advantage of free entry and try a new location or activity.

The parking lot at Athabasca Falls will be plowed this winter, providing easy access to a popular sightseeing location.

At Maligne Lake, new trail signs will help adventurers navigate the Moose Loops and Trapper Creek Route. Park Interpreters are on hand during weekend mornings to answer questions. Hidden Cove, a four km ski down the lake, remains open for overnight winter exploration.

This winter, the park’s trail crew will flat pack almost 12km of trail for fat biking and winter walking. Trails will include the Cabin Lake Fire Road, Mina Lakes trail, Two Sloughs Trail and Trail 15 to Pyramid Lake Resort. Also, the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge plans to flat pack a loop from their property to Lake Annette and back using trails 18 and 4.

Jasper’s two winter hubs:

1. Marmot Meadows Winter Hub. The site features an easy ski loop in the meadow, a challenging forested loop and a route through Whistlers Campground. The new four kilometre Re Run trail from last year will have two groomed bypass options for those wanting to skip the steeper hills. Park Interpreters offer weekend programming here, and keep a nice warm fire going. Programs include learn to snowshoe, wildlife tracking, bannock roasting and the popular Wildlife Camera Safari, where you can use telemetry and GPS to find your research ‘data’. Feel free to bring your dog (on leash) to Marmot Meadows, though not the Re Run or Whistlers trails.

2.Whirlpool Winter Hub. With over 20km of groomed trails, this staging area gives the option of longer distance classic and skate skiing. The hub is situated at a picturesque location by the river – the perfect spot for gathering by a campfire. Try winter camping here from December 15th on (self-registration).

Snowshoeing

Haven’t tried snowshoeing yet? Give it a try – you might be surprised at how much you like it. Medicine Lake can’t be beat for the views, get fresh tracks to Beaver Lake and sink your teeth into something longer like Big Bend from Sunwapta Falls. Still on the fence? Try a pair out for free with a park interpreter at Marmot Meadows on Saturdays and Sundays.

Need Further Info?

Trail conditions are still early season – it’s best to check the trail report before heading out. Please visit pc.gc.ca/jasper.

The Jasper National Park Information Centre is open every day from 9:00am to 5:00pm and is your go-to spot for questions, brochures and guides.