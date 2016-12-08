McBride PAC Meeting addressing co-location and more

The meeting was facilitated by Karen Dube and had two Assistant Superintendents of SD57, John McLay and Nevio Rossi, together with School Board Trustees Tony Cable and Sharel Warrington available to answer questions. High School Principal Derek Shaw was also at the front table.

The three main topics for discussion were the co-location of the McBride Centennial School to the Secondary School location, the present student funding model, and the idea of local area representation on School Board 57.

Facilitator Dube had questions that had been previously provided to the Board members for responses during the meeting, but there were also questions poised from the members of the public who were present.

Early in the meeting the Trustees identified that the co-location had been discussed and that the number of student enrollment attending McBride schools was now set at below 150 before any such move was planned. Of great concern was the fact that the school enrollment may hit that mark within the next school year, to which the Trustees responded that the number was being reviewed and expected to be set at a lower number in the future, according to As McLay. Concerned members of the PAC wanted some reassurance that there would be more advance notice be given before the move was to be done. Presently, a couple of months notice was issued prior to the reconsideration of the co-location of the elementary school.

The topic of learning opportunities also came up, with video conferencing and other alternatives suggested as some students, due to timetables of courses being offered, may have difficulty in completing courses required for post secondary education. It was also suggested that there be a review of the student funding formula, especially for rural communities. Local School Board representation was also briefly mentioned and this would have to be further researched and a request made to the Minister of Education before anything could happen.