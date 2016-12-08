Local School Board Representation – weighing the pros and cons

During the PAC meeting of Nov. 22 there was discussion on local representation for the Robson Valley; however, not much information was brought forward. A local representative position would require a variation order from the Minister of Education.

The rationale for such a request might allow for concerns regarding the school system in our remote locations to be better addressed. There is a belief that regional representation would bring rural issues to the Board table more effectively.

A representative for the Robson Valley that would include McBride and Valemount is being suggested. The public would have to decide and dictate what they feel is best for their own community. The District of Mackenzie has already applied to the Ministry for such consideration and is supportive of McBride and Valemount receiving the same. If variance is approved, then the local School Board representative would be elected from those communities.

One of the downfalls discussed is that, locally, voters would be only voting for one person to sit on the Board. Similarly, the District of Mackenzie would also vote for one representative from their area, while the balance of the Board (five members) would be voted in from areas around Prince George.

Presently, all areas get to vote on all seven members that make up the Board, so the probability of Trustees coming to our remote areas during election times is good, and our remote areas are given a Liaison Trustee, who is presently Bruce Wiebe.

A petition will be made available to local residents with information for public support for this initiative and if there is sufficient support then a letter to the Minister of Education will be sent requesting a variation order.

The question that the public must ask is whether this would be an advantage.