Highlights of Village of Valemount Council Meeting - November 22, 2016

If a proposal by Michael Lewis of Three Ranges Brewing Company is successful, Valemount will be home to a two-day Beer and Music Fest in June 2017. In his delegation to Council Lewis explained that Craft Breweries are exploding across the province and along with them Beer Festivals are also growing in popularity.

Hosting a beer fest in Valemount would generate a major tourism boost for our Village, and given that we are a remote location the plan is to create a destination event that will give attendees the Valemount experience, offering package deals with accommodation and activity operators. Council supported in principal the organization of the proposed festival and indicated that Senior Staff, public works and RCMP will be involved in the discussion and planning process.

Jasmin Gasser of BC Ambulance Service presented a power point on the new Community Paramedicine Initiatives Program that is available to rural and remote locations across BC including the communities of Valemount and McBride. According to the information brochure on the website, “The Community Paramedicine Initiative BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) is working with the Ministry of Health, regional Health Authorities, the Ambulance Paramedics of British Columbia (Local 873), the First Nations Health Authority and others to plan and implement the Community Paramedicine Initiative. Program objectives: 1. Contribute to the stabilization of paramedic staffing in rural and remote communities 2. Help bridge health service delivery gaps in the community, identified in collaboration with local primary care teams.” More information on this initiative can be found on the BC Emergency Health Services website. The presentation was accepted by Council for information purposes only.

A letter from Kim Thorn outlining her concerns regarding the placement of a band shell near the Info Centre cited that it is “too far from the heart of the community to bring the harmony one would hope it could instill.” Her letter goes on to state that there is room in Centennial Park for such a structure and she respectfully asked that Council reconsider their decisions about a permanent location. The correspondence was accepted by Council and will be forwarded to the Public Works Committee for further consideration.

In his report to Council, Interim CAO Gord Simmons reported that the Official Community Plan is “quite satisfactory” but requires some housekeeping amendments to bring the document forward to 2016. It was proposed that an Open House be held where public can drop in and discuss the OCP with staff. Council supported the concept of an open hour to start the update process. No time or date for such a meeting has been set yet.

A motion that Council apply for the NDIT Grant Writing Support Program for 2017 and partner with the Valemount Community Forest for the same year was passed unanimously.

Council also approved a recommendation to apply for the Business Façade Program for 2017, and once again enlist the services of the Valemount & Area Chamber of Commerce to facilitate the program. Councillor Blanchette indicated that she is involved with this program at the Chamber of Commerce level; the program has been well received by the business community and to date there have been fourteen businesses that have been successful in acquiring funds to revamp the street side of their buildings.

Council approved the third reading of Village of Valemount Cemetery Amendment Bylaw. The amended bylaw clearly defines memorial markers, monuments, plaques and tablets to allow for easier interpretation of size regulations for the same. In addition, the amendment increases the allowable number of interments to be placed in a pre-occupied (casket) plot from two to three.

Council approved third reading of the Village of Valemount Fees and Charges Amendment Bylaw that would see utility rates - water, sewage, & garbage disposal - increase by approximately 9½ % in the coming year.

During the public comment, Valemount resident Eugene Jamin recommended that the BC Ambulance Services be included in the discussion and planning of the proposed Beer Festival, and Rashmi Narayan, also Village resident commented on the letter from Kim Thorn lending her support to the recommendation of considering more development in the downtown area.

Note that the Village Office will be closed from Dec. 23, 2016 to Jan. 3, 2017.