What NOT to give for Christmas - and what to offer instead

To some, this is better than dumping an unexpected or simply unwanted litter out in the bush, although this is still done far too often.

It’s that time of year again, when we’re all trying to find that perfect gift. To some people, the idea of giving a cute and cuddly puppy or kitty is tempting, especially if we have a few extra on hand we don’t know what to do with.

The message of spaying and neutering pet or farm cats and dogs has been getting out there for years, as well as the attempt to discourage the dumping of unwanted animals.

Yet, according to the concerned public and organizations, animals are still being left to reproduce without intervention.

The result is exactly what we’re talking about - too many dogs and cats that owners either can’t afford to keep or want.

So if the problem is not that the message isn’t being heard, what is it?

The response from those who have yet to follow through on spaying or neutering their animals is the same – they say they can’t afford it.

In response, animal advocates say that we can’t afford not to spay/neuter our pets, and that spaying just one cat, for example, ultimately saves the lives of 100, drastically cutting down on animal neglect and suffering.

The reality, however, is that while this reasoning appeals to animal lovers, it doesn’t tug on the heart strings of everyone; if it did, people would not be dumping and abandoning animals on the sides of roads or in the bush.

According to the Robson Valley Spay and Neuter Society, spaying a cat costs around $300, depending on the age and if they have had a litter, and neuters cost about $250.

For those who do not live in Valemount the expense is greater as they have to drive back and forth to the vet clinic in Valemount.

This is one of the reasons why groups such as the RVSNS say that people should consider the costs and obligations that come with owning a dog or cat before acquiring one. It’s when the responsibility becomes overwhelming that some surrender, abandon, or neglect their pets.

The RVSNS, however, does acknowledge the problem, especially in McBride, where cats are allowed to have multiple litters, and there are a lot of abandoned kittens.

In order to make it easier for individuals to spay or neuter their animal, the RVSNS does try to give financial assistance where needed, and if funds are available. Veterinarian Janet Jones also works with the society to offer a discounted rate for strays and owners with low income.

So while the service is not free, the society offers as much assistance as possible in helping to reduce the cost of having pets spayed or neutered.

“If people honestly can’t afford to spay or neuter their cat or dog, they need to call us and we will do our best to help,” says Wendy Cinnamon from RVSNS. “It is a lot cheaper to fix one cat than to try to fix a whole litter of offspring.”

There are also other ways to lower the cost, adds Cinnamon.

“The vet in Dunster is closer (to McBride) and charges less as he works out of his home, and there is a low cost spay/neuter clinic in Prince George as well.”

Other suggestions, some from the public, include organizing a shuttle service to Valemount to deliver and pick up pets that need to be spayed or neutered.

It appears then that some creative alternatives to cut expenses need to be brought forward, and perhaps some willing hearts to donate driving time or money to improve the situation.

So, getting back to the subject of what NOT to give for Christmas (a kitty or puppy), how about offering to help pay for at least some of the cost for those who already have pets in need of spaying or neutering?

If you need help or advice, don’t hesitate to contact either Chris Dolbec or Wendy Cinnamon at 250-566-3174 or 250-566-9706 at the RVSNS with your questions or concerns.