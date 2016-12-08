Girls Career Day at McBride Secondary

On the afternoon of Wed. Nov. 23 the Robson Valley Support Society, together with assistance from the Girls Action Foundation, hosted a Girls Career Day for female students at the McBride Secondary School.

A variety of career women spoke about their work, the financial and educational requirements for the work place, reward of their efforts, challenges, and the type of work atmosphere that they work in. Many spoke about the often previously male-dominated work environment that they are exposed to, but were very positive in their approach in terms of the success that has been made.

Speakers included Val Marcoff, a Red Seal Certified Chef; Stacey Kendall, massage therapist and welder; Lori McClocklin Wagner, teacher; Shelly Cousineau, Registered Nurse; Tanya Rich, Paramedic; Leona Eyben, long-haul trucker; Rosemary Hruby, Insurance Broker; Lotte Rauter, Infant Development Specialist; Elaine Robson, Chemist; Mellany Ford, Senior Financial Advisor; Marika Masters, RCMP officer; Linda Fry, Notary Public; and Jen Quam, Victim Services.

The atmosphere for the discussion was fairly casual, with the speakers remaining seated and having open discussion with the students, with several questions being asked during and following the get-together. This intimate format of a circle presentation brought the feeling of equality to the mixed group of youth and presenters, and students and professionals alike. Following the presentations refreshments and food samples provided by Chef Val Marcoff were enjoyed.

According to organizer Sara Olofsson, “My career day vision was to invite and include local professional women from within our community to speak to our girls, building comfort and trust amongst faces and personalities they know vs. meeting with promoters they have never met.”