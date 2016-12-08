- Home
McBride Hospital Auxiliary Extravaganza 2016
Thursday, December 8, 2016 - 00:00 Allan Frederick
The evening included the Cake Walk - with over 30 cakes up for grabs, a silent auction, craft table, baked goods table, and refreshments with pie for sale. There was a crafting area for kids with Christmas craft making and a colouring table.
The large Christmas hamper was won by Bonnie Barnett, and the Christmas turkey draw winner was Mary Jane Billy.
The McBride & District Hospital Auxiliary raises their funds through local events such as the Christmas Extravaganza held on the first Saturday evening in December, the Christmas Hamper Raffle, Angel Tree, Community Christmas Card, and the Strawberry Social event held on the last Friday in May annually.
In 2016 the Hospital Auxiliary purchased the following equipment for the hospital: palliative care mattress, commode chairs, and wall-mounted hallway isolation kits, for a total value of $17,500. In addition, the group also purchases a Christmas gift for each patient in extended care and fund a bursary for a graduating student.
