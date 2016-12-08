- Home
Women in Business - A Special Women in Business Funding and Resources
Thursday, December 8, 2016 - 00:00 Marie Birkbeck
A recent webinar hosted by Northern Development Initiatives Trust and Love Northern BC presented a comprehensive listing of sources available to offer assistance to entrepreneurs, and with their permission we share with our readers.
1) Community Futures – Small Business Experts in the Community
- Business planning
- Business workshops
- On line tools
- Business advisors
- Self-employment support
- Business loans (start up and growth) up to $150K
http://www.communityfutures.ca/business-loans
Contact http://www.communityfutures.ca to find the nearest branch or call 250-562-9622
2) Small Business BC – Small Business Experts across the Province
- On line tools including guided GST registration
- Business webinars on a wide range of topics
- Ask an Expert - For a fee you can book a consult session with a Lawyer, an Accountant, HR Professional, Website Expert or a Branding Expert
- Contact http://smallbusiness.ca
3) Women’s Enterprise Centre - Small Business Experts for Women Entrepreneurs
- Business advisors
- Business webinars and phone in sessions
- Mentors for women entrepreneurs
Also provides Loans for start-up and growth
up to $150K
http://www.womensenterprise.ca/business_loans Contact http://www.womensenterprise.ca
4) Futurepreneur Canada - Small Business Experts for Youth and Young Entrepreneurs
- Business resources for entrepreneurs 18-39
- Mentors for young entrepreneurs
- http://www.futurpreneur.ca/en/mentoring
- Loans for startups – up to $15K (18-34 year old); up to $30K (35-39 year old
- Contact: http://www.futurpreneur.ca/en
- Education (E-Series)
- Special Events
- Networking
- Mentors for women in central and northern BC
http://www.fwe.ca/mentor-program-north
Contact: http://www.fwe.ca
6) Mentorship BC - Customized matching to a mentor
A mentor provides a small business owner:
- Perspective
- Wisdom
- Sounding board
- Networks and contacts
- Personal and professional lifeline
- Contact: http://www.mentorshipbc.ca/Pages/default.aspx
Other funding sources worth looking at are:
7) Business Development Bank of Canada - Small Business loan – up to $50K
https://www.bdc.ca/en/financing/business-loans/pages/small-business-loan.aspx
8) Canada Small Business Financing program - through local bank or credit union – up to $1M
http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/csbfp-pfpec.nsf/eng/home
