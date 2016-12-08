Christmas time launched in Valemount

The spirit of Christmas at least was launched in Valemount on Dec. 2, beginning with the official lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and Tree of Remembrance at Centennial Park in Valemount, where approximately one hundred people gathered.

We all know that, while Christmas is Dec. 25, in reality it starts a whole lot sooner in communities.

Austin Bryant, six years old, putting in his order with Santa

Santa was on hand to “flick the switch”, and students from the Elementary school and choir members sang in the Season.

Junior Canadian Rangers provided the warmth of an outside fire and hot chocolate.

Afterwards people left to catch deals at the stores and displays for Late Night Shopping on 5th Ave. and Main Street.

Santa stopped by at Kinnikinnickers, where there were also children’s activities.