Christmas time launched in Valemount
Thursday, December 8, 2016 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
Santa was on hand to “flick the switch”, and students from the Elementary school and choir members sang in the Season.
Junior Canadian Rangers provided the warmth of an outside fire and hot chocolate.
Afterwards people left to catch deals at the stores and displays for Late Night Shopping on 5th Ave. and Main Street.
Santa stopped by at Kinnikinnickers, where there were also children’s activities.
