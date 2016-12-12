Strong support for fire victims in Valemount continues

Residents of Valemount continue to rally behind Clint Meek and Allison Olson after a tragic fire on December 6th claimed the life of one-year-old Dominic. Clint managed to rescue three-year-old Landon, but received second-degree burns as he tried to save Dominic.

The family’s home in the Hartman Trailer Park was destroyed in the fire.

As is customary in Valemount, residents are rallying around the family not only in emotional support, but also financial and practical help.

That very morning, Jacki Lussier, who spearheaded a fundraising campaign just last September for Jen Martens, a former resident who was battling cancer, initiated a gift card campaign at the local IGA so that the family can make a purchase there anytime they need. Lussier said that by the end of that first day, over $500 had already been donated, and cash and food donations continue to pour in.

Household items and clothing are being collected at a number of locations, including the local daycare. Petro Canada is also taking in funds that will help cover funeral costs.

A special account has been set up at the local CIBC, and money transfers are also being accepted.

To make a donation at CIBC: Account #7519982, Transit 08050, Institution No. 101. Money transfers are also accepted at CIBC locations. Or click on GoFundMe