McBride Village Council back at work - Village business moves forward with quorum of two

Since their last official Regular Meeting of Oct. 25 and Special Meeting on Oct. 31 the Village of McBride has been on hold.

The regularly scheduled meeting of Nov. 8 had no quorum to do village business and was rescheduled for Nov. 14, which was also cancelled due to lack of quorum.



On Nov. 18 three Village Councillors, Ralph Bezanson, Edee Tracy and Sharon Reichert all handed in their letters of resignation to the Village CAO and therefore the regularly scheduled meeting for Nov. 22 also had to be cancelled, as well the meeting scheduled for Dec. 13.

With only Mayor Loranne Martin and Councillor Rick Thompson remaining, the Village had to request that the Hon. Peter Fassbender, Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development, allow the Village to continue with the quorum of only two members pending a by-election to fill the three vacant seats.

On Nov. 29 the Minister provided the Village with the authority to conduct essential business until the by-election is called. On Dec. 16 Fassbender also appointed a Municipal Advisor, Isabell Hadford, to work with the Village municipal staff, council, and the community to stabilize short-term operations and help with the long-term confidence for the municipality.



Village reports and business back on track

On Mon. Dec 19, the Village held a Special Council meeting with Mayor Martin and Coun. Thompson present, as well as the CAO Williams and Finance Officer Frost under the watchful eyes of appointed Municipal Advisor Hadford. Approximately 15 members of the public were also present, including two delegates.

The group Ozalenka Alpine Club, a delegate at the meeting, requested and received a Letter of Support from the Village for their NDIT Community Hall and Recreation Facilities Program for $30,000.

The second delegate was Bob Collins who spoke on several topics, including the Village giving control of the municipality to the Regional District, and a comment that Mayor Martin step down. There were no questions from the public or press.

For the first time in several months, revenues and expenditures, as well as a cheque run, were made available to the end of October and November respectively. A report on the Public Works department, as well as verbal reports by Coun. Thompson and Mayor Martin on their recent month’s activities were presented.

A 2016 Budget Amendment and Financial Plan Revision for 2016 - 2020 were approved by way of a motion.

The Human Resources Standing Committee Terms of Reference Final Draft, as well as the BikeBC Grant discussion were motioned to be postponed to the Mar. 28, 2017 Regularly Scheduled meeting date.

A motion to provide a Letter of Support for the funding application to NDIT for professional programming for the 13th Robson Valley Music Festival was also passed.

Under Bylaws/Permits/Policies, the Final Draft of Officers Bylaw 766.2016 was postponed to the March 28, 2017 meeting for third reading.

For New Business the Village received a report, a program guide, and grant application for the 2017 Business Façade Improvement Program, which were approved by way of motions.

An approval for the grant application to the NDIT Grant Writing Support Program was also passed, as well as an application to submit to the NDIT Economic Capacity Building Program.

A request for a Grant-In-Aid was received from the local Royal Canadian Legion Branch #75 in the amount of $250. Mayor Martin expressed concern that this may set an example of the Village helping a business; however, the request was approved.

A schedule for Regular Council Meeting dates for the 2017 year was also approved.



Chief Election and Deputy Officers appointed in preparation for by-election

Motions were also made and approved for the appointment of Karla Jensen as Chief Election Officer for the village’s upcoming by-election as well as the appointment of Isabell Hadford as Deputy Election Officer. This now means that the by-election needs to be held within 80 days of Dec. 19, suggesting that the by-election date will be no later than Mar. 4 of 2017.

The meeting was adjourned to In Camera at 7:44pm.