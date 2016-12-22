Vanderhoof and Districts Coop donates to local organizations

Left to right: Allan Bieganski, General Manager Vanderhoof & Districts Coop presents a cheque for $6,300 to Barb Shepherd, President of Valemount Lions Club,Treasurer Charlotte Abernathy, and Lions Member Darci Peever. Marie Birkbeck photo

With $100,000 available for distribution, a request for applications from charitable organizations, non-profit and community groups generated one hundred and eleven applications, of which eleven made the short list and received some much-needed cash injection.On December 13, Vanderhoof and Districts Coop General Manager Allan Bieganski and Marketing Coordinator Renee Dick were in the Robson Valley to present cheques to two groups that made the short list.Valemount Lions Club was presented with a cheque for $6,300 to help repair the structural integrity of the Lions Hall. Lions President Barb Shepherd stated that, several years ago, a set of double doors on the north wall were decommissioned but not properly sealed, and have recently begun to leak, consequently flooding the lounge area and rendering it unusable. Repairs to the exterior wall will once again allow the Club to utilize their Hall to full capacity.Later in the day Bieganski and Dick made a stop in McBride to present McBride & District Public Library Association with a cheque for $5,600 to purchase tables and chairs. This new equipment will help increase the available uses of their multipurpose space. It is anticipated that this space will increase the ability to host meetings and other library based reading groups, which will increase traffic into the library.President of the Board of Directors for Vanderhoof and Districts Cooperative Association Bud Pye, who was unable to be in attendance for the cheque presentations, issued this statement: “All of us at Vanderhoof and Districts Co-op are proud to be able to contribute to initiatives that support and improve the quality of life in our communities. When you support organizations and groups that support their communities, everyone benefits. Helping a group purchase the necessary equipment in order to provide a place for meetings to benefit the community is one that Vanderhoof and Districts Co-op is proud to stand behind.”2016 marks the first year that this program has been run and Bieganski is optimistic that the Community Support Fund will be around for many years to come.Applications will be accepted annually from Sept. 1 - Oct. 31. Full details of the Community Support Fund can be found at http://www.vhfcoop.com click on news.