How I See It - Choking up on bad winter air

This was the view from an upstairs room on 8th Avenue on the morning of Dec. 7 in Valemount. The smoke was so bad that the sun looked more like a blood moon. Dianne St. Jean photo

On the morning of December 7, thick plumes of smoke from slash burning on the south side of the village, combined with smoke from wood-burning stoves hung, socked-in and immoveable, in the heavy, cold air in Valemount.



The smoke was so bad in some neighborhoods that physical effects on individuals ranged from sore or scratchy throats, headaches to asthma attacks, some which had not occurred for years.

An Air Quality Advisory was issued for Valemount from the Ministry of Environment and Northern Health.

With calls of concerns coming in, the Village issued a stop-burn order. Although this was a good move, it was a little, too late.

The main problem was that the wood being burned was wet, due to a summer and fall that experienced more rainfall than normal, and this of course, created extra smoke.

The other problem was what is referred to as an inversion, that lovely transition period from relatively warm winter days to the eventual temperature dip that causes heavier, cold air to hang. Being in a valley, which can sock air in, doesn’t help either.

It was unfortunately for all who breathe, the perfect storm.

According to Village by-laws, allowable burn dates are between Nov. 1 and Feb. 28, and burning should not take place on school days.

The other dilemma is the added smoke from wood-burning stoves in the area, which many residents rely on either as a supplemental heating source, or as a prime source of heat, mostly because of the cost of propane heating.

You can’t tell people not to burn wood to heat their homes, but ignoring the smoke problem that occurs every winter isn’t the answer either, especially for those with breathing issues.

While there was some finger pointing at the Village for even allowing the burn, the reality is, it’s hard to predict just when the weather is going to turn. It’s also a matter of luck. Smoke from previous burnings was whisked away by a kind wind that carried the fumes away from the Village.

On the other hand, what about the effects that these incidents have on human health when there is no warm air or wind to keep the fumes at bay? Air Quality Advisories tell us to decrease physical exertion or activity, and to remain indoors where the air is cleaner.

But what do you do when the air in your house is almost or just as bad as the air outside, and you can’t find any “fresh” air to breathe? This is what some of us experienced.

There has been some conversation as to possible solutions to this problem. For example, some municipalities in BC no longer permit burning on cleared lots but require land developers to either mulch or haul it away.

With the possibility of more development and population expansion, perhaps this needs to be looked at. But, of course, this would mean more expense to the developer, so there probably would be backlash at this proposal.

What about selling the mulch for pellet production, or creating some type of incentive for developers and land owners to do this? What about really promoting and pushing geothermal and other alternative heating methods for homes and businesses?

Either way, I think that this is a discussion that needs to be brought out in the open. Certainly, in the 21st Century we should be smart enough to come up with some innovative ideas.