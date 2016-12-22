- Home
Plans underway for Girl Guides programs in Valemount
The program used to operate in Valemount but was shut down about seven years ago, but with just over twenty little ones attending the open house, it looks like the restarting of the program is well underway.
The meetings are slated to begin in January and will run over the school year.
The meeting times for each of the groups will be: Sparks (5-6 yrs) Monday 6-7pm; Brownies (7-8 yrs) Tuesday 6-7:30pm; and Guides (9-11 yrs) Tuesday 6-7:30pm.
If there is interest, Trex, an outdoor-based program for 12-17 year-olds, will also be offered.
Heather Funk and Rundi Anderson will be leading the Sparks, and Shannon Manahan and Amy Pawliuk, the Brownies.
To register online go to register.girlguides.ca. Registration is $109. If you have questions or need help with the registration call Amy at 250-566-9950.
Go Girls!
