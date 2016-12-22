Plans underway for Girl Guides programs in Valemount

Just over twenty enthusiastic future members visited the Girl Guides Open House at the Lions Hall in Valemount on December 10. Plans are underway to launch a new set of programs in January. Dianne St. Jean photo

A fun day and open house was held at the Lions Hall in Valemount on December 10 to introduce families to activities under the Girl Guides banner.

Laura Johnson, who had been involved with the program years ago, lent a hand in leading the group in action activities. The children also had the opportunity to decorate a cookie and do a Christmas craft.



The program used to operate in Valemount but was shut down about seven years ago, but with just over twenty little ones attending the open house, it looks like the restarting of the program is well underway.

The meetings are slated to begin in January and will run over the school year.

The meeting times for each of the groups will be: Sparks (5-6 yrs) Monday 6-7pm; Brownies (7-8 yrs) Tuesday 6-7:30pm; and Guides (9-11 yrs) Tuesday 6-7:30pm.

If there is interest, Trex, an outdoor-based program for 12-17 year-olds, will also be offered.

Heather Funk and Rundi Anderson will be leading the Sparks, and Shannon Manahan and Amy Pawliuk, the Brownies.

To register online go to register.girlguides.ca. Registration is $109. If you have questions or need help with the registration call Amy at 250-566-9950.

Go Girls!