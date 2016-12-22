On Friday Dec. 9th Provincial Adult Court was held in McBride with Judge S. Keyes presiding over the docket.





Baer pleads guilty to charge of unlawful possession of dead wildlife

Accused cooperative since charges were laid



For the charges against accused Arlan Harry Baer of hunting game without required species licence; hunt/take/trap/wound/kill wildlife out of season; unlawful possession of dead wildlife; fail to report killing/wounding of wildlife; fail to state date or location of wildlife killed; and resist or obstruct officer from exercising duty, Baer indicated that he had received some legal counsel since his last appearance and pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of dead wildlife.

Judge Keyes heard from the Crown that Mr. Baer had been cooperative since the charges had been laid, providing the location of the sow grizzly bear and her three two-year-old cubs. The Judge heard that the bears were shot within 75 yards of the Baer’s personal residence and Baer indicated that he had not himself shot the bears but didn’t disclose who actually had taken the shots.

The Crown requested that a $10,000 penalty be levied, split as a $500 fine and a donation of $9,500 to the Habitat Conservation Trust. After the evidence and arguments were given, Judge Keyes levied a $500 fine plus the 15% victim surcharge, as well as a donation of $1,500 to the Habitat Conservation Trust. The remaining five charges received a Stay of Proceedings.





