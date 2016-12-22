Campground Reservations Open on January 10th for Jasper National Park

If you were looking to attend a popular, must-see concert, you wouldn’t think to show up to the venue without having previously purchased your tickets. You would likely huddle around your computer, waiting for the tickets to be released that first day and book them as soon as you could to ensure that you don’t miss out.



The same rule of thumb applies for summer campground sites in Jasper National Park. Parks Canada always strives to ensure visitors have a positive experience when they come to Jasper, as for some it may be a once in a lifetime visit. Make sure you have a reservation and that you plan ahead and book early. The fact that Parks Canada is a centerpiece in the Canada 150 celebrations makes this more important than ever before.

Jasper National Park has over 1800 campsites and the reality is that for most of the summer, these campsites are full. As part of the preparations for Canada 150, however, Parks Canada is pleased to be opening a number of Jasper campgrounds early in May and closing them later in September to provide visitors with more opportunities to experience Jasper National Park.

Mark your calendar for January 10, 2017 at 8:00AM MST, as the Parks Canada Reservation System (reservations.pc.gc.ca) opens for frontcountry camping reservations in Jasper National Park. Last year, in the first two hours of opening day almost 4000 reservations had been made and summer long weekends were sold out, so be sure to book your favourite campsites early for 2017.

If you prefer the backwoods experience, Jasper National Park has over 100 backcountry campgrounds, ranging from an easy 5 km stroll to a 10 day hiking trip into remote wilderness. Backcountry reservations begin on January 25, 2017 at 8:00 AM MST. Areas such as Maligne Lake, the Skyline trail and the Brazeau loop book up extremely quickly so reservations are a must.



Campground Operating Dates

Whistlers May 3-October 9

Wapiti May 3-October 9

Wabasso May 17-September 17

Pocohontas May 17-September 17

Snaring River May 17-September 24

Kerkeslin June 21-September 1

Honeymoon Lake May 17-September 24

Jonas Creek May 17-September 24

Columbia Icefield May 17-October 9

Wilcox May 31-September 24

Icefields Centre RV March 31-October 30

(Trailers and RV's only. Water and fire not available on site)

Happy holidays from Jasper National Park

As we count down to Canada 150 celebrations across the country, here is a little holiday song to get in spirit! Sounds a lot like “I want a hippopotamus for Christmas”, if you know the tune!

I want a national park pass for Christmas,

Only a Discovery Pass will do.

Canada's the place

I want to explore

To see this country's sights from the mountains to the shore.

With a park pass I can get out and enjoy,

All the wonders that are found near and far.

Lakes I can paddle,

Trails I want to hike,

In winter all the places I can ski, snowshoe or bike.

I’m gonna start right now, check the web, and make plans for next year.

But what is this I see?

Park passes will be free?

To celebrate Canada’s one-fifty!

Now I’ve got my Discovery pass for next year!

I’m going to start with Jasper, home sweet home,

Then maybe I’ll go,

To parks from A to Y,

Aulavik to Yoho, travel from sea to mountains high!

Now I’m not so sure what gift I want this year.

With all these planned adventures I wish I had new gear!



A fat bike for Jasper,

Some skis for Prince Albert

A new backpack

For Quttinirpaaq

A night in a Fundy Yurt…



I can see me now in Pacific Rim,

Surfing on the waves,

Northern Lights before my eyes

In Wood Buffalo’s night skies

Kayaking in Gros Morne past cliffs and caves!



I got a national park pass this Christmas!

Canada’s nature and history to see,

Parks to explore,

Learn history and more,

Birds in the sky to creatures on the ocean floor,

Come celebrate Canada’s 150 with me!