Canada and British Columbia invest in new trades facility at the College of New Caledonia



$15-million investment will create jobs, prepare students for jobs in heavy-mechanical trades



Canadians will be better equipped for the well-paying middle-class jobs of today and tomorrow as a result of a $13.8-million investment in the College of New Caledonia for a new heavy-mechanical trades-training facility.

Of the $13.8-million investment:

$6.9 million is being provided by the Government of Canada, and

$6.9 million is being provided by the Government of British Columbia.

The college will contribute an additional $1.2 million for a total investment of $15 million.

This joint federal-provincial investment was announced on Dec. 9 by the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Mike Morris, MLA for Prince George-Mackenzie, and Shirley Bond, Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training and MLA for Prince George-Valemount, on behalf of Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Minister of Advanced Education.

The funding will enable construction of a new heavy-mechanical trades-training facility at the College of New Caledonia in northern British Columbia. The project will provide up-to-date facilities for students to gain skills that will prepare them for jobs in industries such as oil and gas, forestry and hydro-electricity.

The new 2,326 square-metre (25,000 square-foot) trades facility will replace leased facilities and accommodate 251 existing full-time equivalent (FTE) spaces and up to 48 new student FTEs in the heavy-duty equipment technician and truck and transport mechanics program. This represents an increased capacity of 19%.

The building will meet LEED Gold building standard, with a net zero increase in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions that will help the college meet its carbon-neutral objective.

Funding will be allocated through the Post-secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund, which will enhance and modernize research facilities on Canadian campuses and improve the environmental sustainability of these facilities.

The Government of Canada’s Innovation Agenda aims to make this country a global centre for innovation - one that creates jobs, drives growth across all industries and improves the lives of all Canadians. The investment at the College of New Caledonia exemplifies that vision in action.

Nearly one million job openings are expected in British Columbia over the next decade, and eight out of 10 of these openings will require post-secondary education. In-demand occupations requiring post-secondary education or training range from professional to management to trades.

The College of New Caledonia has provided training and education for residents in northern British Columbia since 1969. The college serves an area approximately 117,500 square kilometres, or 12% of the province at its six campuses (Prince George, Quesnel, Mackenzie, Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Burns Lake).

Construction is slated to get underway shortly, generating 53 direct and 41 indirect jobs, with project completion expected in spring 2018.

“This once-in-a-generation investment by the Government of Canada is a historic down payment on the government’s vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation. That means making Canada a world leader in turning ideas into solutions, science into technologies, skills into jobs and start-up companies into global successes. This investment will create conditions that are conducive to innovation and long-term growth, which will in turn keep the Canadian economy globally competitive.” - The Hon. Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"There are expected to be up to one million job openings in B.C. over the next ten years, many of those in the skilled trades and many in the North. We also know that investing in training in our region is critical to keeping talent in northern British Columbia. A new heavy-mechanical trades-training facility will give students at the College of New Caledonia the skills they need to access jobs that support their families and help grow our economy." - Shirley Bond, Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training and Minister Responsible for Labour, and MLA for Prince George-Valemount