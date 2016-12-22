- Home
More options for vendors and consumers in McBride
Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
After talking to some vendors, including Mabel Moore who was involved in the Odds and Ends market, they realized that this was something that could actually work, and that’s when they decided to open SHOPS ON MAIN.
Community markets have been an off-and-on trend, with a community market in the summer, the indoor market at the former Odds and Ends building, and last year, one-day-per-week at the new library building.
"I want it to be a place where local vendors can set up shop without the high costs of rent and commission for their wares," says Allan. "We welcome crafters, sales merchandise, and food vendors."
"We are heating the building anyway, so why not try to make it an advantage for residents."
Says Beth jokingly, "We won't really make anything at this. Allan will eat up any profits in doughnuts!"
On a serious note, the Frederick’s plan is to get more traffic going on the Main Street and support shopping local. They have hosted up to nine vendors at a time.
Right now SHOPS ON MAIN is open a couple of days a week, typically Thursdays and Fridays, with an odd Saturday.
If anyone is interested in becoming a vendor and renting space please contact Allan at 250-569-7060 or email at bethfred@telus.net.
You can also check them out on Facebook on their group site called SHOPS ON MAIN.
--------------------------------------------
From baby clothes, rugs, crafts and goodies, McBride and area vendors display their wares. Vendors include Kassi Scarlett, Baby Bear Boutiques and Blankets; JoAnn McClinton, baking and rugs by Horseshoe Lake Country Baking; Fran Chuipka, cards and Paper Sentiments; Sarah Simanton, knitted crafts; Mabel Moore, Little Bits and Fabric Peddler; Theresa and Jessica Lewis, Country Knits and Quilted Bits; and Muriel Menzies, Quiet Breeze Creations.
