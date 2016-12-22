Basketball Tournaments Launched in Valemount

Submitted photo

Basketball tournament season was launched with Valemount hosting two weekend tournaments back to back beginning on Dec. 9th and 10th.The Valemount Senior Girls were hot on the first tourney, smokin’ Hinton 70-11 at the onset and continuing with wins. The Senior Boys’ team didn’t fare as well, with no wins.The last two games of the second tournament had neighboring villages Valemount and McBride Boys and Girls teams competing, with the McBride Boys winning over Valemount, and the Valemount Girls defeating McBride.Overall, both teams had their ups and downs, with Burns Lake giving them a challenge over the weekend. Still, the players appear confident, and the season has just begun