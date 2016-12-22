Letter to the Editor - Christmas prank proves painful



Recently someone, in their infinite wisdom, made a very hurtful decision. Whoever this person was decided it would be a good idea to steal an outdoor Christmas Angel on display in my friend’s yard.

It is not the monetary value of the Angel causing the problem. It is the meaning and the sentiment attached to the Angel.



This Angel represented a lot more than the most obvious symbol. It was a cherished gift from a friend, a loving memory of someone who has passed and a hopeful symbol of the future.

I personally do not understand why someone would think it is alright to do such a thing.

Firstly, to steal in itself is wrong. Secondly, to take someone’s Christmas decorations, to ruin what is supposed to be a time of great sharing and joy for all, is just plain hurtful.

These unthinking actions put a decided shadow upon the victims of this senseless crime at what is supposed to be a time of joy and goodwill to all.

I would like to ask of the person who did this, and to anyone who may know where this Angel is: Please, return this Angel to where you took it from, please return it to my friend.

No questions will be asked, and it would be greatly appreciated by my friend and those who know her.

Thank you.

Peggy,

Valemount



Editors Note: We were unable to contact the writer prior to printing to inquire if the decoration has been returned



