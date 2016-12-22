- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Community Events
- Ongoing Events
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Letter to the Editor - Christmas prank proves painful
This Angel represented a lot more than the most obvious symbol. It was a cherished gift from a friend, a loving memory of someone who has passed and a hopeful symbol of the future.
I personally do not understand why someone would think it is alright to do such a thing.
Firstly, to steal in itself is wrong. Secondly, to take someone’s Christmas decorations, to ruin what is supposed to be a time of great sharing and joy for all, is just plain hurtful.
These unthinking actions put a decided shadow upon the victims of this senseless crime at what is supposed to be a time of joy and goodwill to all.
I would like to ask of the person who did this, and to anyone who may know where this Angel is: Please, return this Angel to where you took it from, please return it to my friend.
No questions will be asked, and it would be greatly appreciated by my friend and those who know her.
Thank you.
Peggy,
Valemount
Editors Note: We were unable to contact the writer prior to printing to inquire if the decoration has been returned
Featured Stories
- CLICK on CURRENT NEWS on the top bar for all the LATEST STORIES
- Sledache - We are back!!!!!!!!!!
- Canada and British Columbia invest in new trades facility at the College of New Caledonia
- Village of Valemount Council Highlights
- More options for vendors and consumers in McBride
- Practicing mindfulness to stay sane during the holidays
- Shakey looks at December Reflections at Christmas Time
- Mrs. Claus – the woman behind the Red Suit
- How I See It - Choking up on bad winter air
- Plans underway for Girl Guides programs in Valemount