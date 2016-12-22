

This lovely piece, forwarded to us by Joan Nordli, speaks for many of us. Original author unknown.

I have a list of folks I know, all written in a book.

And every year when Christmas comes, I go and take a look.

And that is when I realize that these names are a part

Not of the book they’re written in, but also of my heart.

For each name stands for SOMEONE who has crossed my path sometime,

And in that meeting they’ve become the rhythm of each rhyme:

And while you may not be aware of any special “link”

Just meeting you has changed my life a lot more than you think.

For once I’ve met somebody the years cannot erase

The memory of a pleasant word or of a friendly face.

So never think my Christmas cards are just a mere routine

Of Names upon a Christmas list, forgotten in between.

For when I send a Christmas card that is addressed to you,

It’s because you are on a list of folks I am indebted to.

For I am but the total of the many folks I’ve met

And you happen to be one of those I prefer not to forget.

And whether I have known you for many years or few,

In some way you have had a part in shaping things I do.

And every year when Christmas comes, I realize anew,

The best gifts life can offer is meeting folks like you.

And may the spirit of Christmas that forever endures

Leave its richest blessings in the hearts of you and yours.



