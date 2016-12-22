Christmas Around the Robson Valley

Christmas Around the World

From Santa and his reindeer and elves at the North Pole to snow-white boomers in the South, the VSS theatre was packed on the evening of December 15 as the Elementary School students presented their Christmas around the world concert.

Tributes included Mexico, Germany, Italy, even a lively ‘hora’ Israeli dance for Hanukah.

The spirit of the concert was joy, celebration, exuberance and light. As usual, the kids did an awesome job in their performance, helping to usher in a very merry Christmas season.