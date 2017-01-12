Looking forward to a year of milestones

At the end of each year the transition from the outgoing year to a new one follows a similar routine. We ring out the old by looking back at key events, and try to make predictions for the next.

Reviews and predictions aside, 2017 promises to be a year of milestones on a local, regional and national level. Look at the lineup.



First of course, on a national level, Canada will be celebrating its 150th birthday or year of Confederation. To help Canadians and visitors to Canada celebrate, fees at national parks will be waived for one year.

More than that, beginning in 2018, admission for children under 18 will be free, and any adult who has become a Canadian citizen in the previous 12 months will also be entitled to one year’s free admission into Canada’s national parks.

On another national level, the same year that Canada celebrates its 150th, Encounters with Canada will be celebrating its 35th anniversary.

To commemorate the event, EWC will attempt to set a Guinness Record® for the largest work of art made with pins collected from all over Canada. The pins will be formed into a work of art that holds special meaning for Canadian youth, Encounters with Canada and our country.

Regionally, the Trans Canada Yellowhead Highway Association will be celebrating 70 years since its inception in 1947. The association took its name from the Yellowhead Pass that connects the four western provinces (BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba) through the Yellowhead Corridor. Of course this celebration is significant to our region since the highway is named after Pierre Bostonais, nicknamed “Tete Jaune” (yellow head), the blond-haired Iroquois-Metis and locally-famed fur trader and explorer who also lends his name to Tete Jaune Cache.

Another regional milestone will be the 50th anniversary of the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George, which was incorporated on March 8, 1967. The RDFFG represents the communities of Prince George, Mackenzie, McBride and Valemount and those in-between and is committed to serve the region by identifying collaborative and productive partnership opportunities with all levels of government and the private sector. We’ll be watching for updates on plans and keep you posted for the celebrations.

On a more local level, Valemount will be celebrating a 20 year anniversary for its chapter of Ducks Unlimited, as well as ten years for what has become known as Maria’s Book Fair, which hosts and features the work of local authors and gives the public an opportunity to meet them.

We also have other anniversaries that for now are being kept as a surprise.

Overall it looks like 2017 is going to be a year of ongoing parties and celebrations. Hey – who can complain?



If you know of a special upcoming milestone anniversary and want to share it, call or email us and we will be glad to include it in our 2017 anniversary features.