Identity of Valemount avalanche victim released

The identity of the victim of an avalanche that occurred on Friday, Dec. 30 in the Clemina Creek area about 30 kilometres south of Valemount was released by the BC Coroners Service on Friday, Jan. 6 as 27-year-old Joshuah Maurice Bradshaw of Edmonton.

Bradshaw, who had been snowmobiling with two others when the avalanche occurred, was the only one who died. His body was recovered the day after the incident. Search and rescue crews were forced to postpone the search the day of the accident due to unstable conditions.



As of this week the event was still under investigation by the BC Coroners Service and Valemount RCMP.

In the meantime, Avalanche Canada continues to stress the need for winter sports enthusiasts to pay attention to condition reports and exercise caution accordingly. One caution is the weather itself. For example, snow in colder temperatures is more hazardous than under warmer conditions, in which the snow is stickier and piles up. “Cold” snow doesn’t stick together well and as a result is weaker and more likely to slip.

While snow and weather conditions are key factors in avalanche warnings, many avalanches that result in fatalities are triggered by human activity.

This was the case in a tragic avalanche event that occurred in the Renshaw area near McBride almost one year ago in which five snowmobilers were killed. Avalanche Canada had determined that the avalanche was human-triggered.

In the case of the Dec. 30 incident, two individuals came to assist another whose snowmobile got stuck in the snow. It is believed that their combined weight might have set the avalanche off. At the time conditions for an avalanche was elevated, and multiple people on a slope under those conditions is considered a high risk for triggering an avalanche.

Representatives of Avalanche Canada said there is no intention to place blame in these incidents, yet stresses the need for slope users to be diligent. This includes checking out conditions beforehand, learning the risks and taking advance training, and carrying essential equipment that can assist in a rescue.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help raise money for Bradshaw’s family.