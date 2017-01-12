MCFC election process update and public meeting

The recent call for expression of interests for the two vacant positions on the McBride Community Forest Board of Directors saw only two individuals putting their names forward.



As a result the two applicants, Kevin Taphorn and Dutch Molendyk, will join the MCFC Board of Directors interim, and at the 2017 AGM later in the year they can put their name forward to stand for a two-year term.

The meeting scheduled for the 11th of January at 7 pm at the Robson Valley Community Centre in McBride is still to be held.

The purpose of the meeting is to allow the directors the opportunity to answer a few questions on the future of the MCFC, as well as to learn about the new governance policy that provides a framework for board accountability, and also gives guidance on various issues such as conflict of interest.