Valemount airfield best choice for Beer Festival venue says local organizer. Delegation makes appeal to Council for support

During the Regular Council Meeting of Jan. 10, business owner and organizer, Michael Lewis and co-sponsor Pete Pearson of the proposed 2017 Beer Festival or Valemount Craft Beer Experience presented a recommendation to Council to host the event at the airfield.

“I was requested by Council after the Dec. 13 meeting to bring back some information,” says Lewis.



The delegation said that organizers looked at three options as a possible location for the event: the airfield, the Rodeo Grounds and the Ball Park.

“The airfield appears to be the best option,” says Lewis, adding that it best accommodates everything they need, without interfering with other services or operations such as BC Ambulance should there be emergencies.

“The area is huge, plus it is already fenced, which makes security options easier and minimizes costs re security personnel, which will be coming in from either Kamloops or Prince George.”

It is also fully accessible and has the potential to accommodate any annual attendance growth as the event becomes established.

In terms of considering the Rodeo Grounds, space accommodation is restricted, the covered area being limited to about 450-500 people, which is insufficient considering space needed for vendors. There’s also added expenditure for rental, clean up, as well as need for greater grounds control.

Either ballpark in town is also unsuitable because of too much neighborhood impact in terms of both sound and amount of people, which also limits control availability.

According to Lewis, they already have eight committed vendors, one being from Victoria. Northern Lights Wine from Prince George will also be attending. They also already have ten sponsors with either financial or in-kind donations, and about seven bands have expressed a desire to play at the event, although they may be restricted to about three.

Lewis said that social media feedback has exploded.

“People from Prince George and as far away as Edmonton are asking questions about it. The interest is there,” he said.

“We’re here to seek the fully committed support of the Council and the Village behind this event, and their support in going to the Regional District for the use of the airfield.”

The event of course is still in its planning stage and details such as camping facilities, etc. have yet to be worked out.