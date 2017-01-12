BC Hydro offers customers extra time to pay their bills this winter

Jan. 9, 2017



VANCOUVER: BC Hydro today announced a special 2016/2017 Winter Payment Plan option that will give residential customers the choice to spread bill payments over a six month period.



With the colder than average temperatures this season, BC Hydro is seeing electricity consumption reach record levels. On Jan. 3, a 10-year record for peak electricity demand was broken.

“Given the unusually cold weather, we anticipate that many of our customers will receive higher than normal bills,” said Jessica McDonald, President & CEO, BC Hydro. “We recognize that some customers may need the option to manage the costs over a longer period of time. This program allows them to do that.”

The 2016/2017 Winter Payment Plan provides residential customers with the option to spread out payments of winter bills over a six-month period. The winter





billing period runs from Dec. 1, 2016 to Mar. 31, 2017.

Customers who would like participate in the 2016/2017 Winter Payment Plan can call BC Hydro’s customer service team at 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800 224 9376).

Understanding electricity use helps customers save

To save energy and money, BC Hydro is also encouraging customers to take advantage of the free electricity tracking tools available on bchydro.com. These tools allow customers to:

See their electricity use right down to the hour.

Compare their electricity use to similar homes nearby, to last year's electricity use, and to the average outside temperature.

Set up alerts and reminders.

See their estimated bill.

Download their home's electricity use data for offline analysis.