- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
NEWS from the University of Northern British Columbia
According to UNBC’s “Update” magazine, UNBC placed first out of 19 universities in the Primarily Undergraduate category in Maclean’s magazine in 2016.
Scooping the top position was based on ratings that included strong scores in research dollars, library acquisitions, student awards and student/faculty ratio categories.
This is the second consecutive year the university was ranked as number one for its size in Canada, having topped the category also in 2015.
The article also said UNBC was given excellent ratings by current students in the mental health services and student life staff categories. u
UNBC researchers discover rare orchid in Ancient Forest
According to a UNBC report, last summer researchers discovered a rare orchid in the Ancient Forest/Chun T’oh Whudujut Provincial Park.
“It’s just one of the more than 1,200 species, some red-and-blue listed species (endangered or near extinction in B.C. or even globally) that botanists uncovered in the new park during several biodiversity assessments in June, July and August amongst massive western red cedar stands, valley-bottom wetlands, and riverside cottonwoods.” – UNBC In The News/Update (Fall 2016)
Funding for the project was provided in part by Northern Development Initiative Trust as well as the Real Estate Foundation of British Columbia’s Partnering Fund at UNBC.
Featured Stories
- CLICK on CURRENT NEWS on the top bar for all the LATEST STORIES
- NEWS from the University of Northern British Columbia
- MP Zimmer Pleased With AltaGas Announcement
- Our Government: Two McBride properties protected as part of $1-million conservation commitment
- World & Canadian News Jan 12, 2017
- Editorial - Move on and move forward
- Reflections - Newcomers
- Health & Wellness - Meditate your way to better health
- Women in Business - Ann Schwartz - Robson Valley Pet Hostel
- SLEDACHE Jan 12, 2017