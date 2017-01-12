NEWS from the University of Northern British Columbia

UNBC ranked number one by Maclean’s magazine

Northern British Columbia’s university in Prince George is close to the heart of the Robson Valley region, and if as a resident of the Valley you are considering taking post-secondary courses, UNBC has recently announced another good reason to consider them.



According to UNBC’s “Update” magazine, UNBC placed first out of 19 universities in the Primarily Undergraduate category in Maclean’s magazine in 2016.

Scooping the top position was based on ratings that included strong scores in research dollars, library acquisitions, student awards and student/faculty ratio categories.

This is the second consecutive year the university was ranked as number one for its size in Canada, having topped the category also in 2015.

The article also said UNBC was given excellent ratings by current students in the mental health services and student life staff categories. u



UNBC researchers discover rare orchid in Ancient Forest

According to a UNBC report, last summer researchers discovered a rare orchid in the Ancient Forest/Chun T’oh Whudujut Provincial Park.

“It’s just one of the more than 1,200 species, some red-and-blue listed species (endangered or near extinction in B.C. or even globally) that botanists uncovered in the new park during several biodiversity assessments in June, July and August amongst massive western red cedar stands, valley-bottom wetlands, and riverside cottonwoods.” – UNBC In The News/Update (Fall 2016)

Funding for the project was provided in part by Northern Development Initiative Trust as well as the Real Estate Foundation of British Columbia’s Partnering Fund at UNBC.