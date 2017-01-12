- Home
National Park News - Let's Talk Parks, Canada!
From January 9 to 27, 2017, Canadians can help shape the future of Canada’s amazing network of heritage places by joining the discussion. The purpose of this public consultation is to hear views from Canadians on the environmental and social changes that will impact the conservation and enjoyment of national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas and to explore ways that government, stakeholders, Indigenous Peoples, and all Canadians can work together to respond to these changes.
For the first time ever, all Canadians are being invited to participate in the Minister’s Round Table. Canadians can share their views online, through social media and at public engagement events taking place in Halifax, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver. Key stakeholders are also being invited to participate in facilitated engagement sessions in six cities across the country. Parks Canada is inviting a cross-section of representatives of organizations with an interest in national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas.
All of the results from the in-person meetings, public events, online discussion forum, eWorkbooks, sessions held using Do-It-Yourself kits and comments received by email or in writing will be compiled and distilled to form a set of written recommendations that will be considered by the Minister. The Minister will publish her response to the views of Canadians within 180 days of the conclusion of the Let’s Talk Parks, Canada! consultation period.
The perspectives shared by Canadians will help to shape the future of Parks Canada and our country’s national heritage places for the decades to come.
To learn more about the Let's Talk Parks, Canada! and how to participate visit: www.letstalkparkscanada.ca.
