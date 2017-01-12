Our Government: Two McBride properties protected as part of $1-million conservation commitment

Two McBride area properties home to a wide variety of wildlife have been acquired by the Province, thanks to a partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC).

The properties are:

64 hectares along the Fraser River near McBride as part of the West Twin Protected Area, featuring fish and wildlife habitat, including a rare stand of cottonwood.



63 hectares of low-lying wetland, upland forest, trails and interpretive signage at the Natasha Boyd Conservation Area, near McBride.

They are among four ecologically sensitive properties the Province recently assumed ownership of through the partnership with the NCC. These properties all contain diverse habitats.

“Through our partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada the province will assume ownership of two important properties near McBride. We will continue to preserve the West Twin protected area and ensure that the fish and wildlife habitat, wetlands and cottonwood stands can be enjoyed for generations to come,” says Shirley Bond, MLA for Prince George-Valemount.

The additional properties include 3.2 hectares of upland forest, including second-growth coastal Douglas fir forest, at Cusheon Cove in Ruckle Provincial Park on Saltspring Island, and 0.6 hectares at Elizabeth Lake Conservation area near Cranbrook, which includes a bird sanctuary, hiking trails and wetland and shoreline habitat.

Formerly owned by The Land Conservancy of BC (TLC), these four high-priority conservation properties were transferred from TLC to the Nature Conservancy of Canada last year, as part of TLC’s debt management plan. The Province’s recent acquisition supports the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s efforts to ensure the ongoing conservation status of 26 ecologically-important properties. The arrangement required a cash contribution to assist in the repayment of TLC’s creditors.

The properties are in addition to four other properties the Province previously acquired through its $1-million commitment to preserving and protecting conservation lands, announced in October 2015. Those acquisitions included two properties along the Cowichan River on Vancouver Island, the Similkameen River Pines property in the South Okanagan and the Woods Family property near Castlegar.

Says Linda Hannah, B.C. regional vice president, Nature Conservancy of Canada, “The Nature Conservancy of Canada was extremely motivated to ensure these important properties remain protected, and to uphold the expectations of the donors who had originally contributed to their conservation. We are grateful for the support of the Province in helping to ensure these conservation lands will continue to be part of the British Columbia’s incredible conservation legacy.”

In British Columbia, there are 1,032 provincial parks, recreation areas, conservancies, ecological reserves and protected areas covering more than 14 million hectares or approximately 14.4% of the provincial land base. One of the largest park systems in the world, British Columbia has the highest percentage of its land base dedicated to protected areas of all provincial Canadian jurisdictions.