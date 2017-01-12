Women in Business - Ann Schwartz - Robson Valley Pet Hostel

 Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 00:00
Ann Schwartz
Ann Schwartz has been proprietor of Robson Valley Pet Hostel in McBride since its inception in 1984. She has had a passion for animals all of her life, and was determined to have a career and life with pets and other animals which led her to get a certificate in Animal Health Technology.

With inspiration from former classmates, Ann started Robson Valley Pet Hostel in 1984 and has been learning from peers and through continuing education over the years. She says there have been few obstacles to overcome, though it was a challenge initially to expand enough to serve the community.
The Robson Valley Pet Hostel offers a “vacation home for your best friends” and strives to be as “unkennel-like” as possible, while keeping your pet dog or cat safe and reassured.
Ann takes her work very seriously and most of every day is spent with the pets.
The hostel is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. except Sundays when they are closed from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.  Ann can be reached at 250.569.3319 or email her at pethostel@yahoo.com
A full list of services and rates can be found on
the website http://www.pethostel.ca
