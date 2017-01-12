- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Women in Business - Ann Schwartz - Robson Valley Pet Hostel
With inspiration from former classmates, Ann started Robson Valley Pet Hostel in 1984 and has been learning from peers and through continuing education over the years. She says there have been few obstacles to overcome, though it was a challenge initially to expand enough to serve the community.
The Robson Valley Pet Hostel offers a “vacation home for your best friends” and strives to be as “unkennel-like” as possible, while keeping your pet dog or cat safe and reassured.
Ann takes her work very seriously and most of every day is spent with the pets.
The hostel is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. except Sundays when they are closed from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Ann can be reached at 250.569.3319 or email her at pethostel@yahoo.com
A full list of services and rates can be found on
the website http://www.pethostel.ca
Featured Stories
- CLICK on CURRENT NEWS on the top bar for all the LATEST STORIES
- NEWS from the University of Northern British Columbia
- MP Zimmer Pleased With AltaGas Announcement
- Our Government: Two McBride properties protected as part of $1-million conservation commitment
- World & Canadian News Jan 12, 2017
- Editorial - Move on and move forward
- Reflections - Newcomers
- Health & Wellness - Meditate your way to better health
- Women in Business - Ann Schwartz - Robson Valley Pet Hostel
- SLEDACHE Jan 12, 2017