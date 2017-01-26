Updates on McBride Community Forest progress given at public meeting

allan frederick photo

On Jan. 11 a public meeting was held by the McBride Community Forest Corporation. Initially an “All Candidates Forum” for the vacant Director positions of the MCFC was to be held at that time.



The closing of expressions of interest for the two vacant positions was on Fri. Jan 7, and only two submissions were received, therefore there was no need for the election process.

In attendance at the meeting were MCFC Chair Joe Rich, Secretary Loranne Martin, and newly appointed directors Dutch Molendyk and Kevin Taphorn, as well as approximately 25 members of the public. Director Bryan Monroe was unable to attend.

Following a brief welcome and introduction of Directors by Chair Rich, the floor was then turned over to Facilitator Susan Mulkey of the BC Community Forest Association.

Mulkey provided an update of the operations since the last public meeting, and the process of governance and the recent filling of the casual vacancies on the Board of Directors. She also gave a presentation on the MCFC Governance Framework and Board Policy.

The positions of the Board now require a Confidentiality and Consent Form to be signed, as well as a Code of Conduct and Personal Disclosure Statement by each member of the Board.

Each member of the Board present was asked to answer some of the questions that were to be poised to the candidates for the vacant Director positions. The meeting concluded with a brief question and answer period.

The interim General Manager Jeff McWilliams was not available but the process of obtaining the Forest Stewardship Plan (SFP) approval and the Single Cutting Permit approval are well in process.

As of Fri. Jan. 20 the FSP approval was received, and the single cutting permit became effective as of Sat. Jan. 21.

Several local contractors were already prepared and started working on harvesting their block assignments.