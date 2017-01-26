- Home
McBride Council Notes
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 00:00 Allan Frederick
Minutes from the Special Council meeting of Dec. 19 were adopted. There were no petitions or delegates and/or questions from the public or press.
The Mayor and Councillor Thompson presented their verbal reports of their activities over the last month. Written reports from Administration on the Municipal Risk Control Survey and Financials to Nov. 30, 2017, as well as a Public Works Report on Incidents and Work were received.
A motion to provide the McBride and District Chamber of Commerce with a letter confirming their operational funding for the McBride Visitor Information Centre for an application to Destination BC for grant funding was passed. Council also passed a motion for Council to provide a letter of support for the Valley Museum and Archives application for a grant to BC Community Gaming.
The meeting was then adjourned at 7:13 pm.
