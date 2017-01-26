Village of Valemount Council Meeting News and Highlights

PAC Winter Festival proposal

At the Regular Council Meeting on Jan. 24 Samantha Travers, Chair of the Parent Advisory Council Society (PAC) presented to Council a proposal for a Winter Carnival to be held in March of 2017. The Festival would be used as a fundraiser for the purpose of procuring $150,000 for a new playground at the elementary school.



So far PAC has held a number of fundraisers and have also applied for several grants.

The main purpose for the playground is to encourage outdoor activity for students in grades 4 – 7. Currently there is only one playground at the school and it is designated for children from kindergarten to grade three. This extended allowance for outdoor recreation will contribute to better mental health and self-esteem as they transition into high school. Last year PAC procured $6000 worth of snow shoes to have a winter activity for kids. “We want the children to get off the technology and stay more on the playground and more actively in sports,” commented Travers.

Proposed events for the Winter Festival include snowshoeing, dog sled racing, and cross-country skiing. They hope to also perhaps have a snow hill built for tobogganing. Two sites are proposed for the dogsledding, which requires a minimum of 3.5 km: Along the back road of John Osadchuk Park that goes to 17th Avenue, or the old high school area, also known as the Saas Fe property on 5th Avenue.

Councillor Salt did comment on the “snow factor”, the Festival being proposed for March, in which there may be a possibility of insufficient snow at that time of year.

Travers stated that for next year they would consider having it earlier, but for this year, it was the only date that worked for all the companies and organizations. “Worst case scenario is that we don’t have it,” answered Travers, also noting that there are alternate ideas for activities. The only things that wouldn’t happen would be the snowshoeing and skiing.

Further on the agenda Council approved the request to waive rental fees for use of the Community Hall and the Village tent for the Festival. They also gave approval for the proposed activities to take place on Village property, subject to all participating vendors obtaining the necessary liability insurance, and naming the Village of Valemount as an additional insured party. Council also passed Ms. Travers’ request to have Public Works assist in event preparation and setup, subject to Ms. Travers coordinating with the Superintendent of Public Works to confirm dates, times and availability of the public works staff.



Trans Canada Yellowhead Highway #16 & BC Yellowhead # 5 Advocacy Update

Under the Reading File, there were some announcements from the Provincial and Federal Governments concerning items that the Trans Canada Yellowhead Highway Association has been advocating for. Of special note is the announcement from the BC Government that free public Wi-Fi will soon be installed at the Highway 16 Mt. Terry Fox rest area six kilometres east of Tete Jaune.

There will also be more new passing lanes constructed between Barriere and Little Fort along Highway 5 near Darfield, and the Government of Alberta has completed a functional planning study for twinning from Hinton to the Jasper National Park boundary.



Beer Festival to be held at Valemount Airport

Preliminary approval was granted to Michael Lewis of Three Ranges Brewing Co. for a beer and music festival at the Valemount Airport for June 17, 2017.

The main purpose for the festival is to raise funds for Veterans’ support and interest. A portion of money raised will also be put back into the community organizations involved with the project.



Governance and Boundary Extension Process

A resolution was passed for Council to write a letter to the Ministry of Community, Sport and Cultural Development, in partnership with RDFFG, with the request of starting a Governance and Boundary Extension Process in response to the proposed Valemount Glacier Destination Resort project.



