~ Louise MacLean ~ Reflections on turning 90

submitted photo

The Legion Hall was buzzing with a steady stream of people on Saturday afternoon, January 21. The special celebration was for Louise MacLean, Valemount’s first First Lady, who recently turned a youthful 90 years old.

Louise showed her delight with familiar smile and sparkling eyes. The Legion did a wonderful job with their food presentation.



We asked Louise to provide her own thoughts and feelings about turning 90, and about her life here in Valemount. Louise says:

"I have lived a wonderful life here. I first came to Valemount in 1951 to visit my sister, Gwen Partridge, and her family. Little did I know Sandy (my late husband) and I would move here in 1960 and he would become the first Mayor, serving from 1962-69. I have seen a lot of changes over the years - the opening of the highway, the building of the schools, the clinic, water and sewer systems, the Golden Years Lodge and much more. I raised my family here and enjoy so many good times with good friends. Those things, like the beauty of the mountains, do not change."

Perfectly put, Louise, and may you have many good years to come.