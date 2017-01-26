McBride Busy Weeks in Review

Allan Frederick photo

The election results from the AGM had the following Director positions elected for a two-year term: Sheila Anderson, Sheilagh Foster, Tony Rykes, Vincent de Niet and Linda Fry; the following remained on for their second year of their term with one-year remaining: Bill Arnold, Adrian Holmes, Brenda Molendyk, Lyn Smith and Heather Zahn. There remain vacancies of one for each of the two–year and one-year director positionsThe election of officers saw Brenda Molendyk as President, Bill Arnold as Vice President, Treasurer Lyn Smith, and the secretary duties split between Linda Fry and Sheila Anderson.The next big event sponsored by the Chamber is the Community Loggers Bonspiel scheduled for March 31 – April 2, 2017.On Fri. Jan 20 and Sat. Jan. 21 the Snow and Mud group hosted the Mountain Mania with a Meet and Greet on the Friday and a dinner and dance held on Saturday night at the Robson Valley Community Centre. The Elks and Royal Purple Club prepared the dinner and the local band Roadside Splinter provided the live entertainment. The dinner saw approximately 120 people attend which was followed by the dance.On Jan. 12 the Roundhouse Theatre Society held an information meeting to look at having a 2017 – 2018 season and also a film night set for Wed. Apr. 19, 2017 with the film “The Sweet Hereafter”, a Toronto International Film Festival release.More volunteers to produce the next season for the Society and ideas of the type of entertainment are being sought out by members of the group. The group is also looking out for major sponsors to help with funding for the community events.The McBride Junior Boys Basketball team was the winner at the Prince George basketball tournament the weekend of Jan. 20 and 21.They went undefeated for their three games in the tournament, and beat the number seated team to start off their winning streak.Great job boys and coaches!On Sat. Jan. 21 the McBride Figure Skating Club hosted a fun figure skating Jamboree with over 50 participants from McBride and Valemount attending.The event ran from 8:30 am until 4 pm in the afternoon. The event was to help skaters develop their skills. Three unofficial judges were on hand to rate the performances and skills of the figure skaters.