Village of Valemount Tid-Bits

Buehler case to go to trial

The BC Supreme Court in Prince George will determine a trial date for Shanna Beuhler in March. This follows a preliminary inquiry held in Valemount Court earlier this month.



Buehler is facing seven charges stemming from an incident which ended in the death of her father John in September of 2014 during a standoff with RCMP near the Kinbasket Reservoir. Buehler and her father were staked out in a trapping cabin that belonged to a local family, and Buehler was injured in the altercation.

For now, there is a publication ban on evidence until the end of the trial, or when the accused is discharged.



Refugee Sponsorship Update

Jared Smith, who has been overseeing the process of an incoming refugee family to Valemount, has received an update from the Matching Centre that administers the private sponsorship program for refugees coming to Canada, that the Syrian family whom we were matched with will not be settling in Valemount after all. In an effort to re-unite families, the Matching Centre has decided that it is in the family’s best interest to send them to the same location as their other family members who have been settled in Ontario.

Smith wants to thank everyone who has supported the project.

“At this point, the Valemount Learning Centre is in discussions with the Matching Centre to determine the likelihood of being matched with a family in the near future. If the program does not have any new profiles available by May 1, 2017, we will assume that we will not be matched with a family at this time, and will return the funds to donors and end our role as a community sponsor, as outlined in our donor contribution agreement,” says Smith.

If you have any questions about this update, please contact Jared at 250-566-4601.





Something smells odd here…

Late in the afternoon of Monday, January 23 someone called 911 to report a strong propane odour around Cranberry Place. The Valemount Fire Department responded to the call, and after speaking with area residents it appeared that the source of the odour possibly came from the area around the Best Western hotel. However, due to a slight breeze it was difficult to pinpoint the actual origin.

Because of weather factors and wind conditions, the odour was not deemed to be hazardous at the time.



Literacy Week

The Province officially proclaimed January 22-29, 2017 as Family Literacy Week. There are events throughout the province to help British Columbians celebrate with their families. January 27, which Family Literacy Day, is the largest national family literacy initiative in Canada, created in 1999 by ABC Life Literacy Canada.

To celebrate, CBAL (Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy) in Valemount initiated a couple of reading programs.

On Tuesday, January 24 CBAL began their eight-week writing workshop entitled “Telling Our Life Stories.” The program will run every Tuesday from 10:00 am – noon at the Valemount Public Library. Says Community Literacy Coordinator Bridget Uhl, “It’s designed for people that need support in their writing.” The program is geared toward autobiographical writing, is open to anyone who’s interested, and is free. This last Tuesday was their first session, and four people attended. As word gets out, it is expected that more will attend.

The other program, the ESL Café Drop In, commences Thursday, January 26 and will run every Thursday morning from 10:00 am – Noon at Kinnikinnickers (1012 Commercial Drive). It is designed as an informal gathering for families new to Valemount who want to practice their English skills and meet new people.