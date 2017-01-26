Malanka celebrated at Tete Jaune

On Sat. January 14, a fortunate crowd got to enjoy a menu of tasty Ukrainian food in celebration of Malanka, or Ukrainian New Year. The festival traditionally begins on the eve of Jan. 13 and is, according to the Julian calendar, the beginning of a new year.

Photo submitted by Ainslie Jackman

Ticket sales were limited in order to ensure there would be no shortage of food for those attending. All of the 80 tickets were quickly sold out.According to Ainslee Jackman, it was an evening full of enjoyment, with the band of Gordon Carson, Ken Abernathy, Art Hart, Joe Edwards and Lynn Carson performing.Toni Cinnamon and Shirley Haymour planned and organized the event.“We all had fun at the perogy pinching and cabbage-rolling bees,” said Jackman.“Pauline Wallace made a fantastic borscht and Jean Froescul explained the significance of the dinner and the food.”Jackman promises that they will do it again next year, and apologized for those who couldn’t get tickets in time.They can certainly expect an increase in numbers next year.