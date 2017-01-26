A little history of the Valemount Food Bank – a legacy of community help

Left to right: Yvette Lavoie and Dorothy Jones of the Valemount Food Bank receive a cheque from Dianne St. Jean on behalf of The Valley Sentinel. Thanks to all businesses that participated in the Christmas feature in the Dec. 22 issue of the paper, which made the donation possible.

For over thirty years the Valemount Food Bank has helped community members through tough times.

The service began through the determination of women such as Fern McKirdy, Charlotte Mackenzie and Bobbie Roe. Dorothy Jones, who currently heads the operation, started her involvement as a volunteer several months after its launch.



According to Jones, the motive for starting the food bank was community need. Back then the population of Valemount was larger.

“The Kelowna Food Bank helped us at the beginning by sponsoring us,” says Jones.

The service initially began with handing out food boxes at Christmas time. At first they used the annex of the Anglican Church, then the Health Centre, then the Seniors’, until finally settling into its current home at the back of the Curling Rink.

While helping to support the needs of the community, the food bank has gone through its own rough spots, and has itself been helped by others.

“2009 was a desperate time,” recalls Jones. “Where usually we would give two hampers - a regular food hamper and a Christmas one - we were unable to give a regular hamper.”

At that time, she explains, Penny Rivard (Robson Valley Home Support) and MLA Shirley Bond stepped in to help the food bank with donations. They were also able to go to Prince George to get supplies through the support of The Salvation Army, stocking up with approximately 500 lbs. of food. The Fitzhugh newspaper in Jasper also heard of their plight, and put in an appeal for donations. The effort worked.

Jones also mentioned how grateful they are to the CBT for their support over the years. “The two freezers and fridge at the food bank were donated by CBT,” says Jones, “as is the heater. Every year they help the food bank.”

According to Jones and daughter Yvette Lavoie, who plays a large role in the collection, organizing and distribution of food boxes and Angel Tree gifts, the use of the food bank has increased, especially since last November, averaging 25-30 boxes per month; this on top of the 60 Christmas hampers handed out in December.

In November the Junior Canadian Rangers went door-to-door collecting donations for the food bank, and it’s a good thing they did.

“Before the drive,” says Lavoie, “the shelves were almost empty.”

Lavoie also commends the efforts of the Valemount Public Library’s role in the Angel Tree collection every Christmas in partnering with the food bank to provide gifts for children of families in need.

This is how it works. When the food bank receives requests from families they collect information on the number of children in the family and their ages. They pass this information on to the Valemount Public Library, which has an Angel Tree. An angel ornament or tag is assigned to a boy or girl of specific age based on the information given, and members of the community can then go into the Library and choose an angel tag on behalf of a child who needs a gift. Purchased gifts are then delivered back to the Library, picked up by food bank volunteers, usually Lavoie, who then wraps the gifts and includes them in the families’ Christmas hampers.

According to Jones and Lavoie, right now the food bank is doing not too bad. However, it doesn’t take long for supplies and stocks to deplete, and so there is always an appeal for donations, whether food or money, as well as for volunteers. Few realize just how much time and effort is required to keep a community service such as a food bank functioning smoothly.

Jones and Lavoie want to thank all volunteers, past and present, who make this important service to the community possible.

The Valemount Food Bank is open regularly every second Wednesday of the month between 10:00 am and noon at the back of the Curling Rink building.

If you have a need or would like to give a donation or volunteer, drop by or call Dorothy at 566-4858.