Regional District of Fraser-Fort George - January 19, 2017 Board Meeting

Big changes for water licensing and the well registry

Representatives from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations presented an overview of changes for water licensing and well registration as a result of the new Water Sustainability Act. For the first time, those who use groundwater for non-domestic purposes such as irrigation, industrial use, water bottling or municipal water systems will require a water license and pay fees and annual water rentals just like surface water users. For existing groundwater users, the regulations provide a three-year transition period in which to apply for a license; application fees will be waived during the first year. Domestic users of groundwater (private wells, etc) are not required to apply for a license, but are asked to register their well to protect essential household use in times of shortage.

For more information about the Water Sustainability Act and licensing and registration requirements, visit the Front Counter Office in Prince George or email FrontCounterBC@gov.bc.ca. Information is also available through the Government of BC website www.bit.ly/2jEugBZ

RDFFG to prepare submission for provincial review of rural education

The Regional District will send a submission to the Ministry of the Education’s Review of Rural Education. The Ministry announced last year it was undertaking a review of rural education practices and rural education funding. The Regional District has had an active interest in issues pertaining to sustainability of rural schools in the region. The submission will touch on themes ranging from community use of schools, technology connectivity and training for rural educators.

Support for the PG Motocross track improvement grant application

The Regional District will be sending a letter of support to the PG Motocross Association for their application to NDIT for grant funding to improve their track on Blackwater Road. The group is applying for a total of $60,000

Community Grants

The Board approved the following requests for Community and Recreation Grants:

• $2000 to the Ness Lake Recreation Commission for insurance

• $585 to the Salmon Valley Community Association for appreciation dinner, activity day and reporting expenses

• $2000 to the Buckhorn Volunteer Firefighters Association for a hose dryer and installation

• $7500 to the Shell-Glen Volunteer Firefighters’ Association for rescue gear

• $16,000 to the Willow River Fire Department for operating expenses

• $1400 to the McBride Farmers Institute for insurance costs