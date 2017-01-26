- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Leon Lorenz - Deer Jan 26, 2017 issue
Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 00:00 Leon Lorenz
1) A dense coat is paramount in keeping them warm. Coarse, hollow guard hairs cover soft, woolly underfur. Underfur is half the length of guard hair and five times as dense. This underfur traps layers of air with warmer layers close to the skin; 2) Fat storage around internal organs and under their skin insulates and provides energy reserves; 3) Sebaceous glands in the skin produce a water repellent oil that coats hair and helps keep them dry; 4) Decreased activity lowers their metabolic rate and saves energy; 5) Deer will also seek shelter in the thick bush at night or when there is a bitter cold wind. This young mule deer doesn't seem to mind the - 29°C temperature. As for me, after one hour of filming and without moving too much I was cold through and through.
Copyright © 2016 www.wildlifevideos.ca Copying, altering or borrowing of these photos is strictly forbid.
Disclaimer: The reproduction of photos and portraits may at times vary due to technical issues. To view the originals, visit www.wildlifevideos.ca
Featured Stories
- SLEDACHE Jan 26, 2017
- Valemount Basketball Tournament Results
- Regional District of Fraser-Fort George - January 19, 2017 Board Meeting
- McBride Council Notes
- A little history of the Valemount Food Bank – a legacy of community help
- ~ Louise MacLean ~ Reflections on turning 90
- World & Canadian News Jan 26, 2017