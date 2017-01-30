Village of McBride by-election update

On Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 the Declaration of Candidates for the March 4 by-election for the Village of McBride was released by Chief Election Officer Karla Jansen.

There are a total of nine candidates. They are, in alphabetical order: Bob Balcaen, Harold Edwards, Allan Frederick, Lucille Green, Rosemary Hruby, Mike Moseley, Irene Rejman, Joseph Rich, and Diane Smith.

The by-election will decide who will fill the three positions that were left vacant after the resignation of Councillors Bezanson, Tracy, and Reichert on Nov. 18, 2016.

Updates on the election and the candidates will be posted as they occur.



