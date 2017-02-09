Transmountain Project update and construction plans for Valemount

Rhonda Eden has come to Valemount a few times to meet with the public to discuss the Trans Mountain project. Dianne St. Jean photo

On Tues., Feb. 7 representatives from the Trans Mountain/Kinder Morgan pipeline project provided an update on upcoming construction plans for Valemount. Expansion of the pipeline is expected to include approximately 1000 kms of new pipe as well as 12 new pump stations, ten of which are on existing pump station sites so as not to create new disturbances.