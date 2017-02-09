- Home
- Current News
- Sledding
- Columns
- Leonard Frazer
- Community Calendar
- Classifieds
- About
- Search
Transmountain Project update and construction plans for Valemount
Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 00:00 Dianne St. JeanOn Tues., Feb. 7 representatives from the Trans Mountain/Kinder Morgan pipeline project provided an update on upcoming construction plans for Valemount. Expansion of the pipeline is expected to include approximately 1000 kms of new pipe as well as 12 new pump stations, ten of which are on existing pump station sites so as not to create new disturbances.
The expansion also includes 19 new tanks at either end in order to help control the flow of product into the line. There will be an increase in tanker traffic, not tanker size, part of which involves the addition of three new tanker berths, providing flexibility for the different shipping schedules.
One of the big questions always asked is, will the project still work if the price of oil tanks? The answer is yes, since Kinder Morgan has retained binding contracts of 15 – 20 year commitments from shippers so that they are required to use the space no matter what the price of oil is. So the economics behind the project are quite secure.
Another common question is, When are you getting started? Plans are to begin in September of 2017, starting with what they call “early works”, which includes preparation of temporary sites, camps, stock pile yards, work on access roads, and a lot of right way clearing and high risk horizontal directional drills under water crossings. Essentially they have a plan to cross every river, stream and creek throughout the pipeline corridor. Since some of this is really complicated from an engineering perspective they also have a backup plan for each of those crossings. When they begin construction, putting pipe in the ground starting in October of this year, Valemount will be the beginning of a wave of construction that will move down the North Thompson Valley.
Restoration work will follow the installation of the pipeline, which includes restoring the landscape as close to its original condition as possible.
During the later part of 2018 and the early part of 2019 they will be conducting tests and doing valve installations. All the new valves will be automated, there will be no manual valves, and all existing manual valves will eventually be converted to automation as well.
After a considerable amount of tests, and once all approvals are in place, the pipes will be turned on, projected for December of 2019.
A peak work force of about 700 people is anticipated for Valemount for the spring of 2018. In addition there will be approximately 60 senior Kinder Morgan employees including inspectors and managers who will remain a little longer than that peak.
The peak is expected to be short, perhaps only a couple of months. At that point there will be a need to augment the sleeper camps, estimated at a 350-person capacity. Sleeper camp amenities include beds, laundry, recreation, health and medical services. Therefore the community will have to provide the extra accommodation – hotels, RV Parks and rentals, adding a boost to the local economy. Workers will be asked to sign a Workers Code of Conduct.
There will be a peak work force of about 15,000 people throughout the entire corridor, including all facilities. A variety set of skill sets will be required. A typical pipeline spread includes the following: 47 Management; 24 Foreman; 26 Straw Boss; 12 Mechanic; 130 Equipment Operator; 52 Driver; 19 Coater/Sandblaster; 31 Welder; 31 Welder’s Helper; 20 Labourer Plus; 145 Labourer; 8 Tester; 6 Medical and Security; 35 Direct pipe/HDD.
Contractors will be doing the hiring. If you are interested please register on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project web site (www.transmountain.com/jobs).
The project is estimated to provide 800,000 person-years of employment during construction, and 20 years of operation.