Village of Valemount appoints new CAO

submitted photo

Mayor and Council are pleased to announce the hiring of Adam Davey, the new Village Chief

Administration Officer, following an in-depth hiring process. Mr. Davey, originally of Prince George, most recently served as the Administration Manager for the Squamish First Nation, in North Vancouver.



Previously, Mr. Davey served nearly a decade in the Canadian Armed Forces as an Infantry Officer with Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry. A veteran of Afghanistan, Mr. Davey has continued to serve as an Army Primary Reserve officer with the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada. He will likely continue to volunteer with the Rocky Mountain Rangers, based in Kamloops and Prince George during his spare weekends. Prior to his Canadian Army service, Mr. Davey served with the Royal Marines Commandos in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Davey earned a Masters of Public Administration degree from the Royal Military College of Canada in Kingston, Ontario, and a BA in Political Science from the University of Northern British Columbia, in Prince George. He is also a member of the Project Management Institute. Mr. Davey has significant experience in Emergency Management planning, having worked with other municipalities and organizations in the Lower Mainland as a consultant (concurrent to military service) and looks forward to assisting with the development of a top-notch Plan for the Village.

His wife, Brighdie, a Registered Nurse, along with their two sons, aged two and six, are looking forward to buying a house and joining Adam this summer. The Davey’s are excited about the numerous outdoor opportunities that the area has to offer, especially skiing, hiking and perhaps attempting the Mount Robson (half) Marathon in the fall. After moving across the country with the Army, from New Brunswick to Manitoba to Vancouver, the Davey’s are looking forward to returning to the northern portion of the province and setting roots down in our friendly family-oriented community of Valemount.

Following several years of service to Canada, Mr. Davey now looks forward to advancing his duty to serve at the community level, and intends to provide outstanding and responsive public service to Mayor and Council and the community.

Davey will begin work at the Village on Tuesday, February 14.