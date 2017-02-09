Yet another conversation about rural education

On Wednesday evening, Feb. 1 a discussion on rural education was held via video-conference that included the communities of Valemount, McBride and the District of Mackenzie, facilitated by the Ministry of Education in Prince George.



The purpose was to provide an opportunity for Parliamentary Secretary Linda Larsen and Ministry of Education staff to speak directly with parents and other stakeholders regarding the province’s Rural Education Strategy and to gather input from the communities about the status of rural education and the vision for its future.

About 20 people attended in Valemount, 26 in McBride and 11 in Mackenzie. MLA Shirley Bond and representatives from Regional District of Fraser-Fort George also attended in Prince George.

Topics to be discussed included quality and availability of educational programs, the use of and state of school facilities, funding, partnerships and shared services, staffing and human resources, transportation, and engagement planning and communications.

The first part of the discussion was to define what constitutes a remote or rural community. Some of the factors mentioned were based on small population; however, some residents from Quesnel and even Prince George also consider themselves to be remote since, with school closures in some areas, students must now travel long distances to other schools, in some cases over an hour and a half. Another definition of “rural” was considered to be the distance you have to travel for services that are not necessarily optional.

The dominating concern, however, was funding, which of course affects availability and quality of both curricular and extra-curricular options, with population size being a main factor. When student numbers drop, the budget decreases, resulting in fewer teachers. According to Dan Kenkel, Principal at Valemount Secondary School, this can give a false perception of inadequacy of rural schools, which in turn can influence the decision of outside professionals to settle within the community, especially those with school-age children.

Of course being remote also means added time and expense for extra-curricular activities such as sports events, travel costs mentioned easily running over $1000 for just one weekend in some cases.

There are also challenges in providing needs such as counseling and other special services to smaller schools. As a result, teachers tend to fill in the gaps, which leads to burnout.

Since rural and remote schools dominate the northern part of the province and funding is based on student population, the more heavily populated southern parts of the province tend to receive the bulk of funding.

“It’s frustrating to see a lot of money going south when our northern rural areas are in so much need,” remarked Tim Bennett, Chairperson of the Prince George School District.

Yet the craziest allocations are made because of the way the system is set up. There was a comment from McBride that, although they recently faced the threat of school closure due to lack of finances, lawnmowers and plumbers are sent to the McBride schools all the way from Prince George.

Overall, educators and parents would like to see changes in the funding formula which would provide consistency in terms of access to courses and other needs, regardless of student population.

A point that was made is that, while the province has class size limits, schools with a small student population are often forced to combine grades, or split classes. This means that students who are put into a higher grade before they are ready to meet that challenge may not do as well. Also, secondary students may have to take elective college courses, which parents end up paying for because these same courses are not available at the school.

Despite concerns and complaints, the positives of smaller, rural-based schools were also mentioned. Living in a small, close-knit community means teachers tend to have a more personal connection with the students and their families, and as a result there is often a high degree of personal support and very little bullying because everyone knows everyone. It is harder for kids to fall through the cracks. Fewer student numbers also means less competition, and therefore top students are more easily recognized and rewarded through awards such as bursaries.

Rural schools tend to have strong community support, and in turn are often the hub of community events, although some frustration was expressed because of public use restrictions of school buildings for events such as weddings, etc.

A white paper on rural education is being prepared by Parliamentary Secretary Linda Larsen based on the input gathered from the various stakeholders in rural areas. The online discussion (engage.gov.bc.ca/ruraleducation/) so far has received over 200 responses, as well as comments via email.

Results of the final report of the discussions will be released by the end of the school year, and will include recommendations for the future, with a focus on the unique challenges facing rural school districts. u