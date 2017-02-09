Presentations at VSS raise awareness of the dangers of Fentanyl

Cst. Chris Gallant provided the RCMP’s perspective in dealing with overdoses as well as the growing risk of exposure from drug labs while investigating and responding to calls. Dianne St. Jean photo

Two presentations were given at the Valemount Secondary School on Monday, Feb. 6 on the increasing use and risk of Fentanyl and Carfentanil.

The first of these was presented in the early afternoon primarily to staff, students and parents, which created a dialogue on what’s out there and what to watch for when it comes to drug abuse and availability.



A second presentation for the general public was given in the evening. About thirty people attended.

Principal Dan Kenkel opened the presentation. Other presenters included representatives from Northern Health, Heather Whalen and Bernita Nesjan; Paramedics Jasmin Gasser from Valemount and guest presenter Dakota Stone, formerly from Valemount and who now works as a dispatcher and call taker in Vancouver, responding to the high-volume calls of overdoses in that region. Constable Chris Gallant gave the perspective from the RCMP in dealing with overdoses as well as the growing risk of exposure from drug labs while investigating and responding to calls.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid first created in the 1950s as a painkiller. The drug is 100 times more powerful than morphine. When the patent for the drug expired it became open market and the manufacture of the chemical exploded. Not only is it highly addictive and destructive, users never know exactly how much they are taking because production is not regulated.

To put the potency of the drug into perspective, Kenkel offered this comparison: 500 mg of Tylenol will cure 100 headaches; 500 mg of Fentanyl = 250 fatal doses; and 500 mg of Carfentanil = 25,000 fatal doses. Another example: 1 kg of Fentanyl represents 50,000 fatal doses, and just 1 kg of Carfentanil kills 5,000,000 – yes, that’s 5 million.

Unlike other drugs such as heroin, which are more easily detected, Fentanyl is odourless, almost undetectable, and temperature stable, and much smaller amounts needed per dosage make it easier to smuggle.

Use and fatalities from the drug are on the rise, statistics showing that overdose deaths in one year in the Thompson Cariboo region alone saw a 470% increase, and this despite major interventions. As a result, emergency services and other front line workers in various fields are being trained and equipped in Harm Reduction Strategies in order to manage the increases in overdoses and potential fatalities.

Says Kenkel, “You can’t stop the behavior but you can at least prevent some deaths.” Part of this strategy includes educating people on how to recognize symptoms of an overdose, how to treat it, and for users, how to take precautionary steps that can save their life should they overdose. For example, users are advised not to use alone, to leave doors unlocked in case someone needs to get inside, and to have a spotter, or someone who is not using who can make a call if the user runs into trouble. If you are using, make sure you are always close to help and don’t use in remote locations. Seconds can make the difference between life and death.

A big part of life-saving intervention is the Naloxone kit, which counteracts the effects of an overdose. Kits are now being made available for free to addicts and emergency services workers.

After the presentations members of the audience were able to ask questions.

For more information about the drug and its risks, or to get help, calling 8-1-1 will connect you with a nurse from Healthlink BC, or you can visit knowyoursource.com.

Locally, anyone needing information or help can call Heather Whalen, Addictions Counsellor at 250-566-9898 or BC Counselling Referral Services at 1-800-663-1441.

The final take-away message from the presentations is, as a community, vigilance and communication is key. When it comes to drugs, “have that conversation”.