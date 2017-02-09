McBride Village Council Notes

On Tues. evening Jan. 24 the Regularly Scheduled Meeting for the Village of McBride was called to order at 7 pm with Mayor Loranne Martin, Coun. Rick Thompson, CAO Kelley Williams and CFO Claudia Frost in attendance. There were approximately 12 members of the public present as well as Municipal Advisor Isabell Hadford in the audience.

There were no delegates and/or petitions on the agenda scheduled.

There were three late additions to the posted agenda requested by Coun. Thompson which included removal of page 36 from the agenda which had been included in error, formal appointment of the CFO Frost and postponement of the invoice received regarding the by-election costs until the full Council is able to review.

A member of the audience requested that the entry to the Council Chambers be properly cleared, as to make access easier for the public using the entranceway; this was referred to administration to take care of.

Verbal reports were given by Coun. Thompson and Mayor Martin as well as administrations’ written report in the agenda. There were also financial reports provided to the end of the calendar year 2016. The Village Auditors are expected to be attending the Village office the first week of March to begin their audit for 2016.

Under the Bylaws/Permits/Policies listed in the agenda it was noted that the Officer and Employees Bylaw 766.2016 had only received first and second readings at the Dec. 19, 2016 meeting and were to be forwarded to the March 28, 2017 first full Council meeting for third reading and consideration.

For new business, the request from the McBride & District Chamber of Commerce for a request for Mayoral Proclamation of Chamber of Commerce week for Feb. 20 – 24 failed on the floor to receive a seconder on the motion. A request to look at NDIT Grants was postponed for review at the March 28 Council meeting. A motion to have the Village submit a letter to the Rural Education committee on behalf of the Village was passed and Coun. Thompson offered to initiate the letter for submission.

A motion to close the Main Street between First and Second Ave., on Feb. 18 for the scheduled Snowfest activities was passed. A request for Administration to look at the Canada 150 Grant application for the possible facelift for the historical train station was given as short notice and the deadline for Feb. 10 was tight.

Discussion for the Regional District costs for the by-election revealed that the invoice was actually an estimate of costs and was referred to Administration to review for some noted inaccuracies.

Note: This is Allan Frederick’s final Council report. See article page 4.



